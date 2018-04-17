Image copyright Radio Universe/Facebook

University of Ghana experience fresh attacks on Tuesday around 1.00am after some Commonwealth students allegedly storm Sarbah Annex A.

ASP Afia Tenge, PRO for Greater Accra Regional Police Command talk BBC Pidgin say di unknown students smash di glasses of di hall plus stones, but before police go catch there, dem run away.

Meanwhile, ASP Tenge reveal say dem caution den release di 10 suspects who police arrest for di late Monday clashes on bail sake of dem dey write Interim Examination today.

Di first clashes happen late Monday afternoon after video start dey circulate were some Katanga boys dey beat one Commonwealth boy, dem shave en hair basa-basa, slap am many times den threaten am on top.

After Commonwealth boys see di video dem descend go Sarbarh Hall, but Sarbah boys face dem sake of e be dem dey host Katanga boys.

Police come inside dem fast dem halt further clashes, but dem try fight again dis dawn.

Currently, heavy police presence dey campus to avoid further attacks for Legon Campus. Meanwhile, investigations dey go on so police fit arrest di boys wey assault di Commonwealth student.