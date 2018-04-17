Image copyright Sisiku Ayuk/Facebook Image example Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe na im be di leader of Abazonia

Cameroon Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji say de secessionists leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and 46 odas weh ngomna force back from Nigeria dey fine and deh don grow fat.

Na four months now since weh de secessionist leaders disappear for Nigeria and afta ngomna force dem back for kontri for January.

But since den, dia lawyers and family nova see dem or hear dem only minister komot for confirm say de 47 secessionist dey fine afta weh pipo di fear say deh don kill dem.

"Some of dem weh deh di weigh 70 kg before don add weight go reach 85-90kg and doctors di pass two taims for one day for check dem", minister tok for national television.

Atanga Nji say para-military force and police di still do preliminary investigation for dis taim, afta judicial information go komot, and judge go take dia file for see weti dey for inside.

De security boss say no be all man weh deh catch deh go condemn for seka say some pipo be fit bi for bad place for bad taim. So make pipo get confidence for Cameroon justice.

E say ngomna no fit shiddon tok with secessionists for seka say deh get pipo blood for dia hand and deh di question national unity.

Atanga Nji say de secessionist chuk 75 pikin dem and rape 114 girls dem plus army pipo weh deh die and for seka dis reason, ngomna no go fit shiddon for one tale with de pipo for tok.