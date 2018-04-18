New medicine fit make your blood kill mosquito wey bite you

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Malaria na one of di disease wey old pass for di world

Research pipo for Kenya don develop way to put poison inside human blood wey go kill mosquito wen e bite pesin.

For inside Kenya main referral hospital for Kisumu, BBC tori pesin Anne Soy go meet with one of di doctors wey dey involved for dis new method, where dem go inject Ivermectin into pesin blood so dat wen mosquito suck di blood, di insect go go im grave.

Dr Eric Ochomoere say Ivermectin na very safe drug to human being. "Dem don dey use am for West Africa to take control Onchocerciasis be river blindness disease... and nematodes, all kinds of worms."

Im add say Ivermectin na like poison for mosquito because e go kill dem once e dey inside dia bodi.

Di Kenya research pipo wey dey behind am, join hand with oda researchers from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Dem dey hope say dis 'poision' go reduce di spread of malaria for Africa as di disease dey affect everibodi, from unborn pikin dem to old pipo.

UK go arrange £50 million for Nigeria

Meanwhile, UK don announce one new malaria program for Nigeria wey go last till 2024.

Dis announcement dey come during di Malaria Summit London 2018, wey dey happen as part of di Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting 2018, wey also dey happen for London.

Nigeria must use dis money to arrange for mosquito nets, insect sprays and to take support di healthcare system.

UK come second for di list of kontris wey dey donate money pass for di world to fight malaria disease. Dia investment don go for treatment, prevention and research of malaria.

Malaria na major health issue, as nearly 90% of pipo for Commonwealth dey live for kontris wey malaria dey.