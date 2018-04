Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Festus Keyamo (SAN) as Director for Strategic Communications for im 2019 presidential campaign.

Na Rotimi Amaechi wey be Transport Minister and Director-General for President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation give am di job.

Dis appointment mean say Keyamo na di official talk-talk pesin for oga Buhari campaign for 2019.

Keyamo enter Twitter talk dis one. Im say e go soon give im official statement on top di mata.