Why Festus Keyamo dey everybodi mouth

Since Nigeria president Mohammadu Buhari new Director of Strategic Communication for election 2019, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo (SAN), show im appointment letter for social media, different kain talk just dey follow im mata.

Festus Keyamo na popular human right activist and lawyer wey don represent different ogbonge pipo wey don make history for di kontri.

Im bin do lawyer work for Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Ken Saro Wiwa, MKO Abiola and Anthony Enahoro wen dem bin get wahala wit goment.

From start of im work reach now, Keyamo na man wey be say, dey helep pipo wey goment wan cheat fight for dia right.

Nigerians sabi am pass sake of all di controversial case wey im bin handle, including di case of Niger- Delta militants oga, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo.

As man wey don dey jam head with goment all im life, pesin fit understand di shock wey plenti Nigeria pipo dey show for dis im new appointment.

Di waka from pesin wey dey fight goment to make sure say pipo get justice, to pesin wey campaign for politician, too far for some pipo mind and notin join di two at all.

To some pipo di appointment na surprise, to odas na good tin and odas still dey see am say di man do mistake to accept dis new work.