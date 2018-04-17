Today Tori: Anoda attack for Ghana campus and Cameroon minister say Anglophone leaders don fat for prison

Dis na today tori for April 17, 2018.

Ghana: Why fresh attack happen for Legon campus

Image copyright Radio Universe/Facebook

University of Ghana experience fresh attacks on Tuesday around 1.00am after some Commonwealth students allegedly storm Sarbah Annex A.

ASP Afia Tenge, PRO for Greater Accra Regional Police Command talk BBC Pidgin say di unknown students smash di glasses of di hall plus stones, but before police go catch there, dem run away.

Meanwhile, ASP Tenge reveal say dem caution den release di 10 suspects who police arrest for di late Monday clashes on bail sake of dem dey write Interim Examination today.

#BigBrotherNaija: See who Teddy A, BamBam and Dee-One tink say go win am

Teddy A, BamBam and Dee-One contest for season 3 of di popular reality show

Di season 3 of Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala', di popular TV reality show go end on Sunday 22 April 2018 and no be lie say di show don take ova social media.

No day dey pass wey somtin no dey trend or di show. Di fans of di housemates dey always yab, troway shade and hail each oda for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

As di show dey near di final, pipo dey wait to see who go win di N45 million ($125,000) prize.

Di finalists na Cee-C, Nina, Tobi, Miracle and Alex.

Cameroon minister say Anglophone leaders don fat for prison

Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe na im be di leader of Abazonia

Cameroon Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji say de secessionists leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and 46 odas weh ngomna force back from Nigeria dey fine and deh don grow fat.

Na four months now since weh de secessionist leaders disappear for Nigeria and afta ngomna force dem back for kontri for January.

But since den, dia lawyers and family nova see dem or hear dem only minister komot for confirm say de 47 secessionist dey fine afta weh pipo di fear say deh don kill dem.

"Some of dem weh deh di weigh 70 kg before don add weight go reach 85-90kg and doctors di pass two taims for one day for check dem", minister tok for national television.

Chinua Achebe: Things Fall Apart don reach 60 years

Things Fall Apart don sell over 12 million copies.

Chinua Achebe book, Things Fall Apart, don reach 60 years. Di book na about traditional African society wey start to dey spoil under colonial rule.

Dem first publish Things Fall Apart for 1958, and e don sell over 12 million copies for more dan 50 languages.

To celebrate di anniversary, plenti African actors, writers and sabi people gada for Southbank Centre for London to read di whole book live.

Dis na wetin some of dem talk about di book.

Femi Opabunmi na 17-years old wen he become di youngest player to represent Nigeria for FIFA World Cup for Korea/Japan against England for 2002.

But four years afta, im career finish just like dat afta e blind for one eye.

Goment no handle Shiite protesters well - Activists

Shi'a members wey dey protest for Kano State

Human Rights pipo for Nigeria capital Abuja don criticise gofment and di police on top di way dem clash with Shiite protesters on Monday.

Di oga for Human Rights Writers Association, Emmanuel Onwubiko say di present gofment with dia action don openly show say dem no di respect court orders.