Doctors no follow for dis union wey don go on strike

Health workers for Nigeria wey dey one join-bodi dem call Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) don begin strike for federal goment hospitals for di kontri.

National Chairman of di union, Biobelemoye Josiah wey confam di strike to BBC Pidgin, say make Nigerians blame goment.

"We don dey patient for six months. We give goment up to 60 days and dem no do anytin. Na only on di 5 April 2018 dem come begin talk to us", im talk.

For Lagos State, health workers say dem no wan do strike leave dia patients but dem no get choice.

Shaba Johnson, di oga patapata of health workers for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), say goment agree say dem go look how to increase dia salary for meeting wey dem do last year but till now, na tori upon tori goment dey yan, dem no do anytin.

Shaba Johnson say dem no happy say goment no do wetin dem promise

For Ngozi Kanu wey be nurse, dem no happy to leave dia patients go strike, but e don happen be say e don happen.

"If we go strike, kasala go bust for patients head because nobodi go dey look afta dem for hospital. Work go spoil," she talk.

Ngozi Kanu, wey be nurse, tok say dem for don go strike since but na di patients dem dey consider

Make goment ignore dem - Doctors

Di Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) say JOHESU na 'illegal bodi' and say make goment ignore dem.

NMA president, Mike Ogirima, tell tori pipo say dem no gree with some of wetin JOHESU dey demand, especially di one wey concern salary. Say if goment gree, e fit make di health sector for di kontri to scatter.

Oga Ogirima say: "JOHESU na illegal bodi because dem no register dem. Dis dia strike na against medical doctors".

But JOHESU chairman Biobelemoye Josiah say Nigerian doctors dey envy im union and say NMA no even dey registered with labour.

"Each time wey dem go dia own strike, we no dey issue statement. But wen we go our own, dem go begin issue statement. Dis younger generation of doctors don put pride for dia work".

Im say JOHESU dey see di medical field as team work, but say doctors no wan work wit odas for health sector.