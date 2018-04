Image copyright AFP Image example Things Fall Apart don sell over 12 million copies.

Chinua Achebe book, Things Fall Apart, don reach 60 years. Di book na about traditional African society wey start to dey spoil under colonial rule.

Dem first publish Things Fall Apart for 1958, and e don sell over 12 million copies for more dan 50 languages.

To celebrate di anniversary, plenti African actors, writers and sabi people gada for Southbank Centre for London to read di whole book live.

Dis na wetin some of dem talk about di book.

