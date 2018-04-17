Come explain how you spend $462 million - Senate tell CBN

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Senate don send message give di central bank governor say make dem come explain how dem spend $462 million to buy six helicopters for air force.

Senator Sam Anyanwu wey carry di mata come, say dem spend di money without di approval of lawmakers.

Dem say make ministers of finance and defence follow CBN come answer di mata.

Nigeria goment dey face serious security palava across di country wit all di herdmen killing wey join di fight wey dem dey fight Boko Haram pipo.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin release $1billion security fund to buy ammunition wey go help fight di militants dem.