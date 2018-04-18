Amanpour dey defend Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amanpour na ogbonge journalist wey sabi ask politicians hard questions

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour bin yan with Ghanaian actress Moesha Buduong wey talk say she dey date married men because economy hard.

For di interview wey dem do inside nail saloon, Moesha talk say for Ghana, women need men to dey provide for dem because of how di economy dey.

She say di married man wey she dey follow dey pay her rent, give her money come even buy moto for her.

Na so some pipo for social media begin tear di actress into pieces sake of wetin she talk.

Some even say di actress talk na insult to oda women for Ghana wey dey work hard for dia money.

Image copyright @Moesha Boduong Image example Moesha Boduong na actress and model

Di insults bad sotay even di Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection follow yab her.

Amanpour don come out to say her heart don break on top di kain tins wey pipo dey talk about Moesha.

Di CNN journalist wey dey do new TV series, "Sex and Love Around The World", say her waka don make her find out say pipo too dey silence women everywhere for world.

According to Amanpour, "Di yabis bad sotay Moesha no sure say she go fit go back Ghana safely...Women suppose dey free to talk dia mind ontop sex mata."

One tin wey still dey give Amanpour hope be say she notice say di women wey she follow yan get mind to dey talk about sex.