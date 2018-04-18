Image copyright FRANK BREW/FACEBOOK

Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for Ghana Police Service start dey investigate viral video of Tamale girl wey chop lashes for public sake of she dey come home late.

Police say dem start dey investigate di matter but go happy if people go support dem plus information make dem locate den arrest di suspects.

Di video dey circulate social media as people dey express demma anger over how how dem abuse di girl.

Sorry, this Facebook post is currently unavailable.

DSP Emmanuel Horlutu, Northern Regional Coordinator, DOVVSU talk BBC Pidgin say so far dem not fit get specific leads on where di incident happen, but dem still dey pursue di matter so say di offenders go face di law.

For di viral video inside, two men hold di girl down wey another person dey flog am plus horsewhip, di people wey dey around dey video am as others dey laugh.

Di tori behind di lashes be say di girl en own brothers wey flog am am give en father sake of she dey come home late more times.

Image copyright FRANK BREW/FACEBOOK

Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Gyaba bore after di matter come to en attention, she issue statement to condemn di act which she describe as 'harrowing den degrading.'

She charge Ghana Police say make dem go into di matter den ensure say di girl en brothers, others wey kick am for di floor den en father all go face di law.

DOVVSU Officials talk BBC Pidgin say more of such domestic violence dey happen against children, but di challenge be say sake of di kids dey under demma parents dem no dey report to police.