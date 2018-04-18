Nigeria Senate: Thugs don steal mace from chamber

  • 18 April 2018
people wey dey drag mace Image copyright @Sumner_Sambo
Image example E never dey clear how di thugs take enta di Senate chamber

Some Jaguda pipo don carri wahala enta inside Nigeria Senate chamber and carri di mace comot.

Dis thugs carry dia palava go scatter di meeting wey bin dey go on. Di sergeants-at-arms try battle with di men to collect back di mace.

Local tori report say deputy President for Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, say dem go punish dis invaders as im tell di senators to settle down make dem continue dia meeting.

Dem brake enter di chambers wen plenary dey go on and cause serious confusion and tension.

Di mace wey di thugs carry so, na symbol of authority and di Senate no go fit hold plenary without am.

Image copyright Twitter/Nigeria senate
Image example Old picture of Nigeria Senate chamber wen everytin dey jeje

