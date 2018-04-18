Today Tori: Police arrest Nigerian senator wey dem say tiff mace and health workers don strike

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today,18 April, 2018.

Senate mace: Police don arrest senator wey dem say tiff mace

Image copyright Getty Images

Di FCT police command don arrest Ovie Omo-Agege wey senate accuse say e send im boys go steal di mace from di senate chamber.

Senate bin suspend di lawmaker wey dey represent Delta Central Senatorial District for 90 days last week. but im still attend dia plenary today.

Why health workers for Nigeria dey strike

Image copyright AFP Contributor

Health workers for Nigeria wey dey one join-bodi dem call Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) don begin strike for federal goment hospitals for di kontri.

National Chairman of di union, Biobelemoye Josiah wey confam di strike to BBC Pidgin, say make Nigerians blame goment.

"We don dey patient for six months. We give goment up to 60 days and dem no do anytin. Na only on di 5 April 2018 dem come begin talk to us", im talk.

For Lagos State, health workers say dem no wan do strike leave dia patients but dem no get choice.

Shaba Johnson, di oga patapata of health workers for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), say goment agree say dem go look how to increase dia salary for meeting wey dem do last year but till now, na tori upon tori goment dey yan, dem no do anytin.

BBC Pidgin Minute

Dem no support media player for your device BBC Pidgin Minute

Police launch manhunt for suspects wey flog girl plus horsewhip

Image copyright FRANK BREW/FACEBOOK

Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for Ghana Police Service start dey investigate viral video of Tamale girl wey chop lashes for public sake of she dey come home late.

Police say dem start dey investigate di matter but go happy if people go support dem plus information make dem locate den arrest di suspects.

Di video dey circulate social media as people dey express demma anger over how how dem abuse di girl.

'Doctors don loose faith but I believe say one day I go waka again'

Dem no support media player for your device 'Doctors don loose faith but I believe say one day I go waka again'

E reach about 500,000 pipo wey dey suffer spinal cord injury for di world and di case for Nigeria dey worse because medical care dey very cost.

Daneil Emori don suffer spinal cord injury for 14 years now. E no fit walk, na bed e dey lie down put. E say doctors don loose hope but e still wan im own leg waka, even if na di last day for dis world.

Biro, toothpick and pepper spray: tins wey Nigerian Police fit arrest you for

Image copyright Chip Somodevilla Image example Toothpick fit put you for police wahala

On Tuesday on top Twitter, assistant Commissioner of Police and di head of Nigerian Police's Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle talk say to carry pepper spray na offence.

Dolapo Pizzu on top Twitter @dolapopizzu tweet say Police arrest her sake of say she carry pepper spray for inside bag.

Zimbabwe goment don sack 15,000 nurses wey strike

Image copyright AFP

Zimbabwe Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, don sack more than 15,000 nurses wey go on strike to protest for better pay.

Mr Chiwenga na im lead di military takeover last November wey dem take pursue dia fromer President Robert Mugabe from power.

Coachella: Five African shows wey dey di same level

Image example Pipo dey expect say Wizkid suppose show for Coachella dis weekend

Coachella concert for California, United States go enter di last weekend dis Friday 20 April and Africans wey dey follow am inside social media.

Correct musicians like Beyonce and The Weeknd don perfrom and more still dey come.

Pipo dey always hustle to make sure say dem no miss di concert because na big show wey get big reputation.

But, e get concerts for Africa wey dey di same level as Coachella?