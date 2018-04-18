Image copyright Getty Images

Di FCT police command don arrest Ovie Omo-Agege wey senate accuse say e send im boys go steal di mace from di senate chamber.

Senate bin suspend di lawmaker wey dey represent Delta Central Senatorial District for 90 days last week. but im still attend dia plenary today.

After di plenary, policemen lead Omo-Agege from di door of di chamber go enta one pickup van wey don already dey wait for outside.

Image copyright NAtional Assembly Image example Senate dey accuse Ovie Omo-Agege say na im carri thugs go collect di mace.

Before now di Senate bin give police chief and secret service oga 24 hours to recover di mace and continue dia session with spare mace afta wetin happen dis morning.

Di senate bring out statement say di pesin wey tiff dia mace don commit treason because e dey try to overthrow one branch of di goment of Nigeria by force.