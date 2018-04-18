Zimbabwe goment don sack 15,000 nurses wey strike

Image copyright AFP

Zimbabwe Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, don sack more than 15,000 nurses wey go on strike to protest for better pay.

Mr Chiwenga na im lead di military takeover last November wey dem take pursue dia fromer President Robert Mugabe from power.

For di statement wey im bring come out, e say goment don release money give di health ministry to pay allawee to di nurses wey strike on Monday, but dem no gree return back to work.

"Di quick-quick transfer of money wey goment do upon say di economy hard no still make di striking nurses go back to dia stations.

"Di goment dey look dis kain heartless behaviour as sometin wey some politicians dey push and e don pass concerns of conditions of service and worker welfare."

Di vice president talk say dia decision to sack dem na for di sake of di patients and to save lives.

Meanwhile, di union wey dey represent nurses for Zimbabwe don tell dia members to continue with dia strike upon say goment don bring out order to sack dem.

According to Zimbabwe Independent Online news site, dis strike dey happen afta goment increase doctors salaries and allowances afta di long strike wey dem bin do.