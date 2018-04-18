Biro, toothpick and pepper spray: tins wey Nigerian Police fit arrest you for
On Tuesday on top Twitter, assistant Commissioner of Police and di head of Nigerian Police's Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle talk say to carry pepper spray na offence.
Dolapo Pizzu on top Twitter @dolapopizzu tweet say Police arrest her sake of say she carry pepper spray for inside bag.
Mr Shogunle come reply her say: "wetin she dey do wit pepper spray? Pepper spray na offensive weapon, Nigerian law no allow carrying of arms for public."
But according to Tekena Liamge-Koko wey be lawyer, di criminal code act, chapter 36, subsection 403B, wey talk about offensive weapon dey down to how pesin "take understand di law" and "e no mention pepper spray".
Tekena add say "if na so e get plenty tins wey Nigerians suppose no carry about."
- Biro
- Pepper spray
- Toothpick
- Nail Cutter
- Eye Pencil
Plenty Nigerians don dey comment on di tin ontop social media as di tori surprise dem sef.