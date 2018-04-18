Biro, toothpick and pepper spray: tins wey Nigerian Police fit arrest you for

Image copyright Chip Somodevilla Image example Toothpick fit put you for police wahala

On Tuesday on top Twitter, assistant Commissioner of Police and di head of Nigerian Police's Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle talk say to carry pepper spray na offence.

Dolapo Pizzu on top Twitter @dolapopizzu tweet say Police arrest her sake of say she carry pepper spray for inside bag.

Skip Twitter post by @yoitspizzu @YomiShogunle oga yomi your boys have stoped me for owning a pepper spray saying it’s an offense .. currently at Igando police station — Dolapo Pizzu (@yoitspizzu) April 17, 2018

Mr Shogunle come reply her say: "wetin she dey do wit pepper spray? Pepper spray na offensive weapon, Nigerian law no allow carrying of arms for public."

But according to Tekena Liamge-Koko wey be lawyer, di criminal code act, chapter 36, subsection 403B, wey talk about offensive weapon dey down to how pesin "take understand di law" and "e no mention pepper spray".

Tekena add say "if na so e get plenty tins wey Nigerians suppose no carry about."

Biro

Pepper spray

Toothpick

Nail Cutter

Eye Pencil

Plenty Nigerians don dey comment on di tin ontop social media as di tori surprise dem sef.

Skip Twitter post by @TENIOLAIDERA Women should be excluded please, they need it because of the harassment they go through daily! They must be something to protect yourself with, when our police are not ready to protect us! — Blessed T (@TENIOLAIDERA) April 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Ken_Henshaw Pepper spray is used all over the world as personal protective equipment. Mostly against small thefts and crimes. Women carry them around against rapists. — Ken Henshaw (@Ken_Henshaw) April 17, 2018