Image copyright @SUMNER_SAMBO Image example Senate don condemn dis kain thing.

Social media scatter for Nigeria because of one senator wey bring jaguda pipo wey use force enta dia chamber carry mace run.

Senate bin suspend Senator Ovie Omo-Agege wey dey represent Delta Central Senatorial District for 90 days.

Police don arrest di Senator but dem never see di mace.

Dis matter don make dem start #bringbackourmace for social media.