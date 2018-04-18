Dem no support media player for your device Daniel Emori neva waka for ova 14 years now

Daniel Emori bin 21 years wen e finish secondary school. E come decide to go work to look for chop money for im mother dem.

E come travel go Anambra state dey work as driver for Rico pharmaceutical company.

So one day as im dey supply customer water, na im cow just run nack am for ground and since den, e no fit waka again.

Dem rush am go hospital come discover say na wound for spinal cord.

Di hospital come ask am to pay N75,000 but because im mother no get di moni, e call im office pipo but dem say dem no fit pay.

After Daniel dey hospital for 4 months im mother say make dem discharge am she come carry am go dia village for Cross River.

For ten years e dey house with no medicine until one good Nigerian hear im tori come pay for im operation but di tin fail.

Since den Daniel dey go through pain with no beta rehabilitation services.

But no be only Daniel di suffer dis kain tin, e reach about 500,000 pipo wey dey suffer spinal cord injury for di world and di case for Nigeria dey worse because medical care dey very cost.

Although doctors say e fit no fit waka again but Emori say im get hope say even if na im last day for dis world, e go still use im two legs.