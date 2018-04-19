Image copyright Nigeria Senate Image example Pipo still dey wonda how dem take enta National Assembly carry mace waka

Nigeria Police say dem don find di mace wey some pipo tiff from Senate chamber on Wednesday.

Dem say na for under flyover for Abuja, Nigeria capital, where pesin wey use leg waka see for ground before di City Gate, come alert police.

Aremu Adeniran wey be di deputy public relations officer for police headquarters, talk for statement say police teams raid places where bad pipo dey hide and do stop and search operations, wey come force di suspected tiff dem to abandon di mace.

Im say dem dey carry out investigation so dem go fit arrest and bring di pipo wey do am to justice.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Senator Ovie Omo-Agege say im hand dey clean

Di National Assembly on Wednesday bin give di Inspector General of Police 24 hours to produce di mace wey dem tiff for di Senate chamber.

Dem bin replace di mace with anoda one and Senate continue dia work.

Dem suspect say na one Senator Ovie Omo-Agege wey dem suspend bring di jaguda pipo come wey tiff am, but di Senator say im hand dey clean.