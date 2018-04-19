Kaduna State don sack thousands of teachers wey dem just employ

Image copyright @elrufai Image example Kaduna State govnor Nasir El Rufai bin don talk say many of di new teachers no fit write

Kaduna State goment don sack 4,562 out of di new 15,897 wey just dem employ.

Lawal Danjuma wey be personal assistant to di commissioner of education tell BBC Pidgin say dem sack di teachers because dem dey illegal as per say na some pipo smuggle dia names put.

"Any teacher wey no fit write simple acceptance letter for di job wey im wan do no be teacher and we no go carry am give our small pikin dem wey suppose learn beta thing, na why we pursue dem."

Danjuma also tell BBC Pidgin say di state go still hire anoda 13,665 teachers very soon.

Na last year Kaduna State sack 22,000 primary school teachers wey fail small test wey di state organise for dem.