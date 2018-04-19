Nigerians react to President Buhari wey say youths too like awoof

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first time President Buhari go give im kontri pipo bad mouth wen im go abroad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don throw shade ontop di youths of im own kontri, say dem too like awoof. Na for bizness meeting for London e talk am.

Wen di Nigerian goment announce last week say Buhari go go London to talk for di Commonwealth Business Forum wey dey happen for UK, nobody go believe na for dat kain place di president go tell di world say di youths of im kontri no wan go school.

Nigerians youths wake up on di morning of 19 April to find out say dia president don yab dem for London. Dia leader accuse dem say dem too like awoof.

"A lot of dem [youths] no gree go school, and dem dey claim say Nigeria na oil producing kontri, therefore dem go sidon no do anytin, and get housing, healthcare, education for free," talk Buhari before im come begin talk how im goment give Nigerians soft loans and improve security for some areas of di kontri.

Social media na di place where Nigerians (both young and old) don decide to give Buhari answer.

Some even believe say di mata no need long tin, say make everybodi comot dia school certificate. For dose wey get.

Charity begins at home. Na wetin one user dey try talk for here.

Some pipo no mention anybodi name oh.