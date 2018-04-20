Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di first time Adichie don add her tori of sexual abuse join di #MeToo mata

Ogbonge Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie don reveal how one big media man for Lagos sexually assault am wen she dey 17 years old.

She bin talk am for one meeting wey bi Stockholm Forum on Gender Equality earlier dis week.

Di internationally best-selling author say she follow di man meet for im Lagos office for planning of di launch of her new book of poems she write.

During di meeting, di man waka come her side, come put hand under Adichie shirt, inside her bra, to squeeze her breasts. She shock sotey she no even fit do anything afta e happen.

Na later she come comot im hand small-small as she bin dey fear say she go vex am.

Adichie say she no tell anybodi about am dat time.

"I come hate di man for wetin im do. I bin feel like say I no dey important, like say my bodi just dey dia for am to use am di way e want and den comot. Still, I no tell anybodi about am," Adichie talk. She say she continue for di meeting in di hope say last-last di man go support her book.

Adichie na very popular pesin all over di world sake of di tins she don write about feminism and her support for di #MeToo movement but dis na di first time she go comot to share tori wey concern her.​