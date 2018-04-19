Image copyright Ovie Omo-Agege/Facebook Image example Senator Ovie Omo-Agege don deny di accuse say im tiff di mace

No be small tension hold Nigerians yesterday afta some pipo carri force enta Senate chamber, come carri mace run comot.

Di latest now be say di Nigerian Police don find di mace unda flyover for Abuja and dem don point finga give one Senator Omo-Agege, say na im arrange di 'boys' wey come tiff di mace.

You fit dey wonda say who be dis Senator Omo-Agege and wetin push am to do dis kain tin.

Dis na top six tins wey you need know about Senator Ovie Omo-Agege:

1. Im full name na Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State, south-south Nigeria and im dey represent Delta Central for di senate.

2. Im dey 54 years and im bin contest for Governor of Delta state for 2007 and 2011 but e no win.

3. Senator Omo-Agege na lawyer wey train for di University of Benin (1985) and Tulane University Law School (2002).

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege say im hand dey clean

4. Im bin dey Labour Party but after im win seat for di Senate, e run go di All Progressive Congress.

5. Di first official political post wey im get for Nigeria na Secretary to Delta State Government for 2007 where im serve for one year.

6. Omo-Agege bin chop 90 days suspension on Thursday, 12 April 2018 afta im carry di Senate go court. Di Senate President Bukola Saraki say dis kain tin na sign of indiscipline. Some pipo feel say e fit be say na because of di suspension make Omo-Agege arrange pipo go tiff di senate mace. Im say im hand dey clean.