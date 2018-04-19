South Sudan don close BBC stations sake of money dem owe

Image copyright AFP Image example BBC say dem get audience of 400,000 for South Sudan

Authorities for South Sudan don close BBC FM relay stations for inside di country capital, Juba and for Wau.

South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) oga, Magok Chilim, say BBC bin ignore requests to "pay money dem dey owe", afta di authorities remind dem for January.

Di oga threaten to carry BBC go court if dem no pay dia bill.

For statement, BBC say dem regret SSBC decision to stop dem from broadcasting "dia tori services to audience of more dan 400,000 inside South Sudan".

BBC say dem dey work hard to reach agreement with SSBC to bring back di service.