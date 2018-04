Image copyright Eugene Abels Image example Di soot pollution don dey worry Port Harcourt since 2016 and e don dey worse

Pipo for Port Harcourt Rivers State, for south-south Nigeria, don take waka enta road say make goment tok wetin dem dey do to stop di soot pollution wey dey worry pipo for dia.

Civil society group dem and odas waka for 'Stop the Soot Campaign' for Port Harcourt do to ginger di mata.

Tunde Bello wey be di supervising operator of Stop The Soot Campaign, tell BBC Pidgin say di waka na peaceful way to take ask both federal and state goment say wetin dem dey do to stop di soot pollution for Port Harcourt. Im say "wetin we wan achieve na to draw di attention of di whole world to di danger wey Rivers pipo dey suffer sake of di tins wey dem dey do for oil and gas sector. If federal and state goment dey do some tin about dis soot, wetin dem dey do, na im we wan know."

