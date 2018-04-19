Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example After di professor appear before di senate committee dem don suspend am but never sack am

Authorities for Obafemi Awolowo University, south west Nigeria don confam say dem don suspend di professor wey wan sleep wit student to give am mark.

Talk-talk pesin of di University, Abiodun Olarenwaju say di professor chop suspension under di grounds of "inappropriate relationship" wit di female student.

Abiodun follow add say di committee wey dem set up to chook eye for di mata don submit dia interim report to di vice chancellor of di university, even though di student suppose still appear before di committee.

Di professor bin don appear before di senate committee to tell im own side of di story.

"Di vice chancellor don chook eye well-well for di report, come gree say true-true, di lecturer no suppose do wetin im do."

Di vice chancellor decide to suspend di lecturer according to di university law and code of conduct, even as dem still dey torchlight di mata.

OAU like many oda universities get dia law ontop how lecturers suppose behave wit students. But like those oda universities, "sex for marks" dey very common and many students, especially di female ones be victims.

Mr Abiodun follow add say dem go finish dia investigation before dem go consider weda to sack di lecturer or not.