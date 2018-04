Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu, di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), dey miss since September 14, 2017.

Some Biafra supporters do protest for Pall Mall Street, Westminster, London.

Dem wan make President Muhammadu Buhari release Nnamdi Kanu, di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wey dey miss since September 14, 2017.

IPOB believe say Nigeria Army hold Kanu because of im fight for independence of Biafran Republic.

Mr Kanu wife, Uchechi, say her husband dey Nigeria goment hand

Nigerian Army say dem no hold am.

Di place dem do di protest no far from where di Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey do meeting with UK Prime minister, Theresa May, and oda heads of state for Commonwealth.