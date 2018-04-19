Image copyright Peter Bennett Image example Diamond Platnumz remove di video from en Instagram account after di accuse

Tanzania's top musician Diamond Platnumz don say sorry for posting video on Instagram wey e dey kiss woman.

E remove am from im account earlier dis week after police question am on top di mata.

Di authorities say di video dey indecent and e dey against Tanzania culture and against dia new law wey dey cover internet content.

Di award-winning "bongo flava" star tell tori pipo on Thursday why e don realise say wetin e do dey wrong:

I don talk wit di authorities and I don learn say wetin I do no dey right. As a role model to plenty young pipo, not only in Tanzania but across di continent, posting a personal jolly moment dey irresponsible of me Diamond Platinumz, Musician

Diamond Platinumz sorry come after e meet big big oga dem for di country communication regulatory authority, dis na di body wey dey in charge of di new law wey dem put few weeks ago.

Beside stopping tins wey no good to see online, di law also say make pipo wey dey write on top internet wey dem dey call 'bloggers' pay heavy registration fee of more than $900 (£630).

Many activists, online content pipo and ordinary users don accuse di goment say dem use di law to stop pipo to dey talk freely.