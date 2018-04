Image copyright EFCC Image example Court bin don adjourn di case before sake of Metuh sickness

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria say, e no sure weda PDP former National publicity Secretary, Olisah Metuh dey true-true sick.

Justice Okon Abang talk dis one as im dey pass judgement on top Metuh application say, make dem release im international passport for am.

Justice Abang bin wonder why Metuh no ever gree to appeal on top any mata wey concern im health but im dey appeal evri oda decision wey court make.

Im say, if di defendant true-true sick, den why im no appeal di first two court decisions to "refuse to release im international passport."

Di judge believe say, some kain wuru-wuru dey di mata as Metuh wan make di court look like say e no get human feeling. So court don dismiss di case.

On March 14, Metuh bin ask court for di third time make e release im international passport so e go fit go abroad for medical treatment.