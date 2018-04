Sierra Leone, wia una goment moto?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of di moto wey miss according to tori na hundreds of ambulances

Sierra Leone new goment dey find reach 4,000 goment moto afta two weeks wey dem enta office.

Afta di grace period wey dem give former ogas for goment to return di moto expire yesterday, police don enta di mata.

Di pesin wey dey in charge of di moto dem, Foday Rado Yokie tell BBC tori pesin, Umaru Fofana say e reach 400 officials wey don enta Guinea wey neva return dem moto.

E talk say: "As I dey so, na only 88 moto I don collect back and out of dis moto, 22 no dey work at all."

E also accuse some former goment officials say den don turn di moto to dem own.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sierra Leone new presido Julius Maada Bio and im wife Fatima afta dem vote for di run-off presidential election on 31 March 2018

But di transport minister wey wan comot, Leonard Balogun Koroma, dey argue on top di numba of moto wey dey ground say "wetin I get for our record na say from 2008-2018 na 5,869 wey dey registered with goment plate. Make oga Foday Rado Yokie, talk how many moto dey each ministry, department or agency."

Im follow talk say all di 43 moto wey dem give d former presido office, dem don return am.

Plenti pipo like say police dey handle di case of di moto but e dey also cause wahala for di officials wey still dey use di car for official duties as dem dey collect harassment for house for night.