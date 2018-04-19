Today Tori: Sex for mark Professor chop suspension and Swaziland don change dia name

Plenti hailing! Dis na di tori wey bin happun today, April 19, 2018.

Nigerians react to President Buhari wey say youths too like awoof

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first time President Buhari go give im kontri pipo bad mouth wen im go abroad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don throw shade ontop di youths of im own kontri, say dem too like awoof. Na for bizness meeting for London e talk am.

Wen di Nigerian goment announce last week say Buhari go go London to talk for di Commonwealth Business Forum wey dey happen for UK, nobody go believe na for dat kain place di president go tell di world say di youths of im kontri no wan go school.

Nigerians youths wake up on di morning of 19 April to find out say dia president don yab dem for London. Dia leader accuse dem say dem too like awoof.

Commonwealth meeting: Queen dey hope say Prince Charles go succeed her

Image copyright PA Image example Queen of England, Elizabeth II na di leader of Commonwealth.

Di Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, say she want her son Prince Charles to replace her as head of Commonwealth.

She talk dis one for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

She say her " sincere wish " na make di Commonwealth continue to dey "strong for di future generations, and one day decide make di Prince of Wales continue di important work wey im papa start for 1949."

Na Friday dem go make di decision weda Prince Charles go succeed her as head of di Commonwealth.

BBC Pidgin Minute

Hear di latest Pidgin Minute here.

Port Harcourt soot: Make federal goment hold dia pipo - Deputy Governor

Image copyright Eugene Abels Image example Di soot pollution don dey worry Port Harcourt since 2016 and e don dey worse

Rivers State don tok say na di federal goment get di refineries wey dey cause di soot pollution wey don cover evri where for di capital, Port Harcourt.

Pipo for di city, wey dey for south-south Nigeria, vex waka enta road say make goment tok wetin dem dey do to stop di soot pollution wey dey worry pipo for dia.

Di state deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, tok say dem don tell security pipo tire say make dem no dey burn di illegal oil wey dem dey seize from oil bunkers but dem no dey hear word, so make di federal goment draw dia ear of dia pipo for di refineries and security agency dem.

OAU VC suspends 'sex for marks' Professor but never sack am

Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example After di professor appear before di senate committee dem don suspend am but never sack am

Authorities for Obafemi Awolowo University, south west Nigeria don confam say dem don suspend di professor wey wan sleep wit student to give am mark.

Talk-talk pesin of di University, Abiodun Olarenwaju say di professor chop suspension under di grounds of "inappropriate relationship" wit di female student.

Abiodun follow add say di committee wey dem set up to chook eye for di mata don submit dia interim report to di vice chancellor of di university, even though di student suppose still appear before di committee.

Di professor bin don appear before di senate committee to tell im own side of di story.

Diamond Platinumz don talk sorry say e kiss for video

Image copyright Peter Bennett Image example Diamond Platnumz remove di video from en Instagram account after di accuse

Tanzania's top musician Diamond Platnumz don say sorry for posting video on Instagram wey e dey kiss woman.

E remove am from im account earlier dis week after police question am on top di mata.

Di authorities say di video dey indecent and e dey against Tanzania culture and against dia new law wey dey cover internet content.

Swaziland king don change di country name to di Kingdom of eSwatini'

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example King Mswati III, centre, don rule di country since 1986.

Swaziland King Mswati III don change im kontri name from Swaziland to eSwatini.

Di king announce di new name for im 50th birthday celebration and di country 50 years of independence.

Ngwenyama na name wey dem dey call di king, e mean "di lion", di king get many- many wives dem.

eSwatini, mean "land of di Swazis".

Chevening scholar say de training weh e get di helep for mentor and advice

Image example Peter Fomonyuy Tah don di change e communityjpg

Peter Fomoyuy Tah, Chevening scholar say e don di give back for Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services weti weh e learn from UK school.

"Now ah di mentor, di give advice for communication, as ah komot from simple staff to head communication for CBSHS afta training for UK", Peter Tah tell BBC News Pidgin.

For go school for UK where deh get high class training, don change ma career, ah di change ma community as ah start put de tin weh ah learn from beta educations system for ground", Tah add as yi and 17 odas collect dia certificates from British High Commissioner.

South Sudan don close BBC stations sake of money dem owe

Image copyright AFP Image example BBC say dem get audience of 400,000 for South Sudan

Authorities for South Sudan don close BBC FM relay stations for inside di country capital, Juba and for Wau.

South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) oga, Magok Chilim, say BBC bin ignore requests to "pay money dem dey owe", afta di authorities remind dem for January.

Di oga threaten to carry BBC go court if dem no pay dia bill.

For statement, BBC say dem regret SSBC decision to stop dem from broadcasting "dia tori services to audience of more dan 400,000 inside South Sudan".