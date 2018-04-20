Image copyright Samcodeng/twitter

Afta wetin Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari talk about youths for di kontri say dem just dey wait to chop oil money, youths don begin use social media to show di president say dem no dey lazy.

Wit di use of di hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths, different pipo from all over Nigeria dey yan about different ways wey dem dey hustle.

Many of dis youths na University graduates wey dey do dia own hustle as dem no see office work for di kontri. Millions of young pipo dey for Nigeria wey don go school but no fit find work do.

Dis na some of di tins wey di angry youths dey yan:

Meet Kate Ogechukwu, a Second Class Upper graduate of History and International Relations from Ebonyi state university, decided to go into charcoal selling to make ends meet, due to lack of Jobs.. #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/cfvitanKM0 — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) April 19, 2018

Graduate of petroleum tech.

I own a fabric trading biz

I run a poultry.

I buy and sell grains.

I run an NGO that caters for girls.

I am the president of GIST mentoring school.

I am a creative writer.

I am a wife and a mother.

I am under 30.

Nope! I am not a #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/B35gyNRCmr — Jenny Tim-Okoliko (@JennyGISTers) April 19, 2018

I am not lazy and i dont want free anything.

I make some of the best casuals and agbada on this side of the world.

Order for one today.

Delivery nationwide

Delivery nationwide

Help rt my customer full ur TL.#LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/sNPsqjiw8a — Ade d tailor (@KuloDesigns) April 19, 2018

The president's statement is an insult to this man because chances are the state of things in Nigeria got him here in the first place but still #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/RN1fRj9stN — Duguba 👑 (@EvAnSJeNs) April 19, 2018

As pipo dey vex for Buhari onto di kain tin wey im talk, di president spokesman Femi Adesina release statement wia im claim no be all di youths for Nigeria Buhari dey follow talk.

Dis no be di first time Buhari dey package insult from obodo oyibo send give im pipo for Nigeria. For 2016, im bin gree wit UK Prime Minister say "Nigeria dey fantastically corrupt".