Buhari youths talk don make pipo begin show dia hustle
Afta wetin Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari talk about youths for di kontri say dem just dey wait to chop oil money, youths don begin use social media to show di president say dem no dey lazy.
Wit di use of di hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths, different pipo from all over Nigeria dey yan about different ways wey dem dey hustle.
Many of dis youths na University graduates wey dey do dia own hustle as dem no see office work for di kontri. Millions of young pipo dey for Nigeria wey don go school but no fit find work do.
Dis na some of di tins wey di angry youths dey yan:
As pipo dey vex for Buhari onto di kain tin wey im talk, di president spokesman Femi Adesina release statement wia im claim no be all di youths for Nigeria Buhari dey follow talk.
Dis no be di first time Buhari dey package insult from obodo oyibo send give im pipo for Nigeria. For 2016, im bin gree wit UK Prime Minister say "Nigeria dey fantastically corrupt".