Image copyright Bamiyo Abati/Instagram Image example Yaw a.k.a Steve Onu

You fit no know who Steve Onu be, but no how, no how, you go know who pipo dey call Yaw for Nigeria.

First of all, Yaw and Steve Onu na one and di same pesin and na professional comedian, wey dey make pipo laff.

As Yaw na hard worker, im hand dey inside plenti pot. Some of you wey dey live for Lagos, go don dey hear im voice for Wazobia FM 95.1 radio, for wia im dey present early morning show, ''Make Una Wake''.

If na for TV, you go see am wit other comedians like Okechukwu 'Okey Bakassi' Onyegbule and Bright 'Basketmouth' Okpocha dey make pipo laff for ''Flatmates''.

Yaw still follow enta radio drama sef, wia im dey act as 'Ejike' for BBC Story Story-Voices From the Market wey im don dey do for almost 13 years now.

E no finish for dia, na everi year im dey bring ''Yaw Live'' come stage and im still get time to dey do short skits for social media.

Image copyright Steve Onu/Instagram Image example Yaw for Wazobia FM radio station

When BBC Pidgin ask Yaw who teach am all dis tins, im say, as na unto say na theatre arts im read for Lagos state University (LASU), notin wey im no fit do, e no mata how small.

''Na waka pass for home movies l first launch with before l begin climb ladder reach wia l dey today but unto say l hungry for more, na school l first enta go collect di skills wey l go need for dis my career''.

No be lie say Yaw star don shine reach one kain level for im career sotay, big-big companies dey find am, give am endorsement.

One of di reason why dis na so, na because comedy and comedians for Nigeria don become hotcake.

Image copyright BBC Media Action Image example Yaw with Big Brother Bam Bam for BBC Story Story

Yaw talk say unto di wahala wey dey for Nigeria, pipo wan laugh and that na why comedy dey sell well-well.

''Everybodi wan laugh, pipo no wan go cinema go see how dem kill 'Azikiwe' - Nigeria first president. Di stress of di kontri too much and that na wetin give birth to why everybodi wan do comedy.''

One tin wey don help comedy films like, ''The Wedding Party'' break records be say comedy no dey quick-quick expire according to Yaw.

Im say comedy no be like music and musicians wey get quick deadline, Yaw talk say comedy no dey fade except comedians stop to dey think or dem sick.

''Up till now comedians like Zebrudaya wey don dey tey-tey still dey perform for TV unto say im still get pipo wey dey jolli im brand of comedy and na so e dey happen for di younger generation of comedians''.

Yaw get some much faith for comedy sotay im no mind if im pikin enta di family business.