Today Tori: Arsene Wenger go comot for Arsenal and Chimamanda Adichie don talk about her sexual abuse

Image example Di question now na who go replace Wenger for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger go comot for Arsenal wen dis season end

Arsene Wenger don ready to leave Arsenal afta over 20-years wey im don coach di club.

Di Frenchman go leave a year before im latest contract go expire.

Wenger, 68, win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

"I dey grateful say dem allow me serve di club for so many ogbonge years," Wenger talk. "I manage di club wit all my heart."

Meet African King wey get 15 wives

Image copyright ISHARA S.KODIKARA/Getty Image example Swazi tradition allow King Mswati III to marry any amount of wife wey im want.

Mswati III, King of Swaziland get 15 wives and 30 pikin dem. Tradition for im kingdom allow am to marry new wife every year.

Mswati III, real name na Makhosetive Dlamini, wey mean "King of Nations".

Every year, im dey host annual Swazi and Zulu traditional dance festival wey dem dey call Umhlanga Reed Dance; and from dia im go choose new wife from among di young girls wey follow do di dance festival.

Dem done accuse am many times say im dey kidnap young women wey im desire to marry. Last year im marry im latest bride Ms Siphelele Mashwama wey bin dey 19 years.

Tori be say, for 2011, im pursue wife number twelve because she go 'play ball' with anoda man wey be minister of justice for di kontri.

King Mswati wife number eight commit suicide for April 2018.

Chimamanda Adichie don talk about her sexual abuse wen she bi 17 years

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di first time Adichie don add her tori of sexual abuse join di #MeToo mata

Ogbonge Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie don reveal how one big media man for Lagos sexually assault am wen she dey 17 years old.

She bin talk am for one meeting wey bi Stockholm Forum on Gender Equality earlier dis week.

Di internationally best-selling author say she follow di man meet for im Lagos office for planning of di launch of her new book of poems she write.

During di meeting, di man waka come her side, come put hand under Adichie shirt, inside her bra, to squeeze her breasts. She shock sotey she no even fit do anything afta e happen.

Na later she come comot im hand small-small as she bin dey fear say she go vex am.

Yaw, di man wit plenti skills wey don turn comedy into serious business

Dem no support media player for your device Yaw, di man wit plenti skills wey don turn comedy into serious business.

