Prince Charles be di next head of Commonwealth
Di Prince of Wales na im go be di next head of Commonwealth.
BBC diplomatic tori person, James Landale say, source tell BBC say Commonwealth leaders don agree for di appointment.
Queen Elizabeth bin say, na her "sincere wish" for Prince Charles to take over from her as commonwealth leader "one day".
Commonwealth Heads of state bin discuss di mata for meeting wey dem do for Windsor Castle.
Dis position of head of commonwealth no be inheritance and e for no automatically enta di hand of Prince Charles, as some bin suggest make e rotate among di 53 leaders.
Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau don before now give dia support to Prince Charles.
Di meeting during di two-day summit involve 46 heads of Commonwealth governments and foreign ministers from di remaining seven countries.
Di Commonwealth dey represent about 2.4bn people.