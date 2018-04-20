Why di Kardashians wan close 'Dash' fashion stores

Image copyright PA Image example Kim say di decision to close di stores afta more than ten years dey "bittersweet

Di Kardashians wan close dia fashion boutiques wey dem don dey run for plenti years inside different states for US.

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe open dia first Dash store for 2006 inside Calabasas, California.

Dem later open oda shops for Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

Di brand start im own TV series wen dem call Dash Dolls. Na series wey dey follow workers wey dey work for one of di stores.

Kardashian West tok say, di decision to close di stores afta more than ten years dey "bittersweet".

Kim tok for her website say Dash na very big part of dia life but she no explain fully why dem wan close di store.

She say, "We love to run Dash, but for di last few years, we all don grow so much on our own."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kim, Kourtney and Khloe open dia first Dash store for 2006 inside Calabasas, California

"We don dey busy since dey run our own brands, plus we don become mama and dey balance work with our families."

"We know inside our hearts say time don reach to move on. We love our Dash Dolls and we dey so grateful for di sweet memories."

Kim wey be 37-year-old thank workers for Dash and dia customers for dia support.

Late last year, Kim Kardashian West announce di tier-rubber of her beauty brand, she begin sell cosmetics and fragrances for her website together with different kind of children clothes.