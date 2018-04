Dem no support media player for your device Chibok girls: Make goment bring my sista back - Joseph Peter

Four years after boko haram kidnap 178 school girls from Government Secondary School Chibok, Joseph Peter and im family neva recover from di wahala wey burst wen e happen.

Two of im sista dem Lydia Audu wey go dey 22 years now and Ladi Audu wey dey 20 years follow for di girls dem kidnap as dem bin dey write WAEC exam for di school dat time.

Last year, Ladi Audu follow among di girls wey federal goment comot from boko haram hand.

Notin dey for us again for Chibok. Boko haram don destroy all our properties, we no fit go back

Even as dem happy for dis one, dem still dey pray make goment still try to bring back Lydia Audu and di oda girls wey still dey boko haram hand.

Sake of di way tins bad for Chibok, Joseph and im family don run comot dia because all dia property, house and farm, boko haram don burn am finish so notin dey for dem again. Now na to start life again for Lagos wey dem don run come.