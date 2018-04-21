One oil pipeline wey dem suspect say some pipo attack don explode for Peace Estate area of Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State Nigeria.

Police talk-talk pesin for Lagos State, Chike Oti wey confam am to BBC Pidgin, say with di investigation wey dem do so far, dem dey suspect say pesin carry naked fire enta bush wey near di NNPC oil pipeline wey come make am explode.

Oti say di pipeline bin don dey leak for some time now and e dey yamayama di river wey near am.

Dem neva if anibodi wound or die for di explosion as investigation still dey go on.