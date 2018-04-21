Why Nigeria Army dey launch Operation Last Hold

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Operation Last Hold go last for four months.

Nigerian Army don announce plans to launch Operation Last Hold for North East from Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Di Chief of Training and Operations for Army, Major General David Ahmadu, tell tori pipo for Abuja.

Major General David Ahmadu, say di reason wey make dem lunch dis operation na to reduce Boko Haram terrorist activity dem well-well for di region.

"Di pattern wey Boko Haram militant dey use operate now dey different, and part of am na to wey use dangerous weapons dem and do suicide bombing plus kidnapping.

Dat na why Nigeria Army wan change dia operation tactics, for di North East region," na wetin Major General Ahmadu talk.

Early dis month Boko Haram militants kill 15 people for Maiduguri.

Di oga for Army say dis operation go last for four months and di plan na to finally bring peace for di region.