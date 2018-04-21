Image copyright AFP Image example Di president say majority of im pipo no send gay rights

President Uhuru Kenyatta don talk say gay rights no dey im agenda for Kenya for now.

Na for interview wit CNN tori pesin Christiane Amanpour presido Kenyatta come out unto how im goment dey see di mata of same-sex relationships.

Im talk say dis kain relationship no dey di culture of di majority of Kenyans and e no follow join human rights mata.

Human rights or culture mata?

Kenyatta say: "I no go chook mouth unto somtin wey pipo for Kenya no send.''

''Dis mata no follow join human rights at all, instead na mata of culture, no mata which community you dey come from''.

Image copyright AFP Image example Kenya President Uhuru Kenytta and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni dey see eye to eye on top di mata of no rights for gays

For Kenya, gay pipo fit face prison unto say homosexuality na criminal offence.

Presido Kenyatta talk say "dis no be about wetin Uhuru Kenyatta like or im no like, na Kenya pipo want am by disasef wen dem choose am thru di Constitution''.

Gay rights lightning don strike before with Kenyatta

Dis no be di first time wey di presido don talk im mind against gay mata for public.

Wen former US presido Barack Obama visit Kenya for 2015, im tell oga Kenyatta say make di East Africa kontri dey give di LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community freedom.

Image copyright AFP Image example Obama cut Kenyatta warning sake of gay rights for Kenya

Obama even take style cut Kenyatta warning say bad tins dey happen to kontris wey no dey give gay pipo dia right.

But Kenyatta no send Obama yans at all, im talk say gay rights no be serious mata and Kenya no get any interest on top am.

As tins dey, Kenyatta talk say di agenda for Kenya na trade, health, democracy, security, women and youth empowerment, not gay rights.