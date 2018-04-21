Today Tori: 10 pipo die for 'herdsmen' attack and fake Zahra Buhari dey Facebook

How you dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 21 April, 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For January, Benue do mass burial after 73 pipo die for herdsmen attack

Herdsmen killings: 10 pipo don die for Benue State

10 pipo don die afta dose wey dem suspect say be Fulani herdsmen attack Saghev council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Pipo wey dey live for di area say di attack start on Friday night till early mor-mor for Saturday.

Chief Press Secretary to di governor, Terver Akase, wey confam di attack to BBC Yoruba, say dose wey dey live for di area see di attackers wen dem come.

Im say: "So far, na ten deadi bodi wey dem don see. Many pipo wound, but I no fit give you di numba. Dis na di same attackers wey don dey kill our pipo since. Dem also burn houses for di area".

Oga Akase say though di state goment neva hear from police yet ontop dis account, dem don hear from pipo wey dey di area and wey suffer di attack.

President Kenyatta say to give gay pipo right no dey dia agenda

Image copyright AFP Image example Di president say majority of im pipo no send gay rights

President Uhuru Kenyatta don talk say gay rights no dey im agenda for Kenya for now.

Na for interview wit CNN tori pesin Christiane Amanpour presido Kenyatta come out unto how im goment dey see di mata of same-sex relationships.

Im talk say dis kain relationship no dey di culture of di majority of Kenyans and e no follow join human rights mata.

Hear di latest BBC Pidgin Minute

All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!

Dem no support media player for your device BBC Pidgin Minute

Fake Zahra Buhari dey Facebook

Image copyright Zahra Buhari/facebook

Di presidency for Nigeria don raise alarm of one fake Facebook account of President Muhammadu Buhari pikin Zahra.

Di president media adviser, Femi Adesina wey release di statement talk say na trouble makers wey wan destory Nigeria First Family.

Di fake account wey different well-well from di original one bin post message around 9am on April 17, 2018.

Our ambition na to win gold for senior Olympics

Dem no support media player for your device Meet di girls wey wan win gold for senior Olympics

Ayomide Bello and Blessing Amusan, na two girls wey don become the first to represent Nigeria for Canoe sports.

Di girls wey go represent Nigeria for the 2018 Youth Olympics Games talk say deir ambition na to win gold for senior Olympics.