For January, Benue do mass burial after 73 pipo die for herdsmen attack

10 pipo don die afta dose wey dem suspect say be Fulani herdsmen attack Saghev council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Pipo wey dey live for di area say di attack start on Friday night till early mor-mor for Saturday.

Chief Press Secretary to di governor, Terver Akase, wey confam di attack to BBC Yoruba, say dose wey dey live for di area see di attackers wen dem come.

Im say: "So far, na ten deadi bodi wey dem don see. Many pipo wound, but I no fit give you di numba. Dis na di same attackers wey don dey kill our pipo since. Dem also burn houses for di area".

Oga Akase say though di state goment neva hear from police yet ontop dis account, dem don hear from pipo wey dey di area and wey suffer di attack.