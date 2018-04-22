Nigeria: Masquerades don attack church for Anambra

Image copyright iStock

Police don arrest three masquarades afta dem attack some pipo wey dey pray inside one Catholic church on Friday for Idemili area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

Francis Okoye wey see as e happen say di masquarades bin chook one pesin knife come destroy almost 30 cars for di church.

Oga Okoye wey be di Personal Assistant to di parish Reverend Father talk say di masquarades dey always corner pipo wey dey go di church to demand moni from dem.

Im say na afta di Reverend Father stop dem to dey disturb dia members, dem vex come attack di church.

Okoye say dem wound almost 30 pipo but dem dey hospital wit di pesin wey dem stab dey collect treatment.