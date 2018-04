Image copyright STEPHANE YAS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Terrorist group Boko Haram don dey use bomb to worry di north-east for Nigeria

At least four pipo don die and many odas wound afta suicide bomber attack one mosque for north east town of Bama, Borno State Nigeria.

Emergency officials say two suicide bombers - one man and one woman use explosive weapon during early morning prayers.

No group don claim responsibility but Boko Haram militants dey operate for dat area.