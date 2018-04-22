Today Tori: Make goment bring my sista back and Masquerades don attack church for Anambra

How you dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 22 April, 2018.

Nigeria: Masquerades don attack church for Anambra

Police don arrest three masquarades afta dem attack some pipo wey dey pray inside one Catholic church on Friday for Idemili area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

Francis Okoye wey see as e happen say di masquarades bin chook one pesin knife come destroy almost 30 cars for di church.

Oga Okoye wey be di Personal Assistant to di parish Reverend Father talk say di masquarades dey always corner pipo wey dey go di church to demand moni from dem.

Im say na afta di Reverend Father stop dem to dey disturb dia members, dem vex come attack di church.

Okoye say dem wound almost 30 pipo but dem dey hospital wit di pesin wey dem stab dey collect treatment.

Nigeria: Suicide bomber don kill four pipo for Borno state

At least four pipo don die and many odas wound afta suicide bomber attack one mosque for north east town of Bama, Borno State Nigeria.

Emergency officials say two suicide bombers - one man and one woman use explosive weapon during early morning prayers.

No group don claim responsibility but Boko Haram militants dey operate for dat area.

Barcelona nack Sevilla 5-0 to win Copa Del Rey

Luis Suarez score two goals as Barcelona flog Sevilla 5-0 to win di Copa del Rey final for di fourth time in four season.

Sevilla chop three goals for first half, Philippe Coutinho pass find Suarez wey tap di ball inside di net for di first goal.

Lionel Messi score come set up Suarez for di third goal.

Make goment bring my sista back - Joseph Peter

Four years after boko haram kidnap 178 school girls from Government Secondary School Chibok, Joseph Peter and im family neva recover from di wahala wey burst wen e happen.

Two of im sista dem Lydia Audu wey go dey 22 years now and Ladi Audu wey dey 20 years follow for di girls dem kidnap as dem bin dey write WAEC exam for di school dat time.

Last year, Ladi Audu follow among di girls wey federal goment comot from boko haram hand.

Anglophone crisis: Ferdinand Forka-Oboy di ask 'who causam'?

Dem no support media player for your device Ferdinand Forka di use comedy for create awareness for youths and Anglophone crisis

Cameroon stand-up comedian, Ferdinand Forka, alias Oboy da comic, weh na senior youth and action counsellor, with big book for cultural tourism and recreational sciences di use comedy for tok Anglophone crisis with de slogan, 'who causam'?

"Who causam na slogan weh ah di use, ah realise say no be effect or consequence mata, but de root cause. During dis Anglophone crisis weh pipo di die for all side ah di look for how we fit bring change, so ah use de slogan for help sensitise pipo", Ferdinand Forka tok for BBC News Pidgin.

Kenya pipo shine for London Marathon

Runners from Kenya don shine for London Marathon dis year, as Eliud Kipchoge don win im number three tittle, and Vivian Cheruiyot win di women race

Kipchoge use two hours, six minutes and 27 seconds take finish before Tola Shura Kitata of Ethiopia (2:05:00) and Mo Farah of UK (2:06:32).

Cheruiyot use two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds take win, and di na di fastest wey she don run.

She carry first among women like Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia (2:21:40).

Kipchoge - wey pipo dey see as one of di greatest marathon runners of we time - bin get plan to set new world record, but heat come make am slow down toward di end.

Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer don kpai

Verne Troyer, wey pipo know for fim as Mini-Me inside Austin Powers fim, don kpai for 49 year old.

Troyer, wey dey 2ft 8in (81cm) tall, bin act as Griphook for di first Harry Potter fim.

"Na wit plenty sadness and very heavy heart e take to write say Verne kpai today," na so dem bin post for him official Facebook page.

"For years him dey struggle and him dey win... but unfortunately dis time di thing bin too much," dem write join.

Troyer show face for some reality TV shows dem , like Celebrity Big Brother for UK for 2009.

Oldest pesin for world don die

Nabi Tajima, wey be di oldest pesin for world, don die.

At 117, Tajima old pass kontris like Australia and evri oda pesin wey don live for dis planet.

Na for Aug. 4, 1900, dem born Tajima for Araki, Japan, and na for Saturday she die after she don sick since January dis year.

Before she die na for di small island town of Kikai she bin dey live.

To carry di title of "world's oldest pesin wey dey alive'' na special tin but dis kain pipo, as you expect, no dey carry am for too long.