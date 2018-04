Dem no support media player for your device 'We wan clear dia mind'

Female Bikers Initiative (FBI) na somtin wey some female riders for West Africa dey use to ginger oda women to continue dia work to help diasef.

Di group dey organise campaign to tell pipo wetin cervical and breast cancer be and di danger wey dey inside.

Di money wey dem dey make from di campaign dem dey use am to arrange cancer test for 500 women and girls.