Image example Rev. Dieudonne Massi Gams, CONAC Chairman

For dia new strategy for fight against corruption, National Commission for de Fight against Corruption, CONAC don komot 'hotline' telephone number weh kontri pipo fit use for denounce corruption plus website weh e get plenti information for public.

But for de work weh de commission di do, Rev. Dieudonne Massi Gams, CONAC Chairman tell BBC News Pidgin say dey don prevent ngomna for lose over FCFA 100 billion for corruption.

"If all structures dem weh deh di collect moni be fit work fine, we for don prevent make ngomna no loss over 1000billion since dis fight against corruption start proper for 2008", CONAC boss, weh na pastor, tok.

Even as more pipo di land for ngata for seka de anti-corruption drive, 'operation sparrow hawk' for catch pipo weh deh tif moni, CONAC chairman say corruption di reduce from wen de fight start for 2006.

"Wen CONAC start for 2006 corruption bi bad sotei, pipo bi di fear for tok and no man bi fit komot for give complain for corruption. Just now, kontri pipo don get courage for denounce corruption. Wen we start work proper for 2008, laik 200 complain enta but dis increase to 3000 from 2014-2016 every year, e mean say pipo don di put di mind for fight corruption", CONAC chairman explain.

Among de pipo weh deh land for prison for seka corruption, na former Minister of Water and Energy, Basil Atangana Kouna, former rector for Douala University Bruno Bekolo Ebe and list still dey for 40 odas weh dey accuse for corruption.

Rev. Massi Gams say e beta for give back de moni and still go for prison for seka say no be place for condemnation na also for de pipo for think repent for dia bad ways.

"CONAC di investigate, collect proof and afta di ask de person for refund de moni weh e tif but also send dem for prison as discipline for stop too much disorder", CONAC boss tok.

Na so lawyer for Basil Atangana Kouna say deh don pay FCFA 1.7billion for ngomna weh de client mismanage for treasury and di ask make deh komot e for prison.

CONAC e work na for receive complain from individual, high authority for ngomna, look for proof and work with di work with forces of law and order for catch de pesin and hand over for state persecutor.

But, CONAC no bi de only structure weh e di fight corruption, na one out of de plenti oda bod idem for fight corruption as odas laik state audit dey.

De anti-corruption bodi don do big work for komot work document, national strategy for fight corruption weh all private and public office suppose usam and programme for teach young pipo for sabi integrity for schools, plus anti-corruption units for ministries weh deh don start work.

For de ten region dem, Adamawa di try for fight corruption as e concern prevention and teaching but Douala, South and West regions di dey for back for dis fight against corruption.

CONAC boss say corruption di slow development so e di tell pipo for respect public tin, take rigour and moralisation serious, make Christians take fight against corruption as challenge and make all man be accountability.