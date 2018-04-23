Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example President Akufo-Addo dey walk for Flagstaff House now Jubilee House plus some of en Ministers den staffers

Ghanaians for social media dey blast President Akufo-Addo after goment release list of 998 staff wey dey work for di Presidency.

Menerz dey sarcastically argue say make di President appoint add two more people make he round di figure to 1000.

President Akufo-Addo set record after he first appoint 110 ministers den deputies last year, but di latest number of staffer shock Ghanaians who dey describe am as elephant government, 'size boom' den stuff for social media.

Di 998 list dey feature 9 ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 junior political appointees, and some oda 706 persons including domestic and household workers and civil servants.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, try defend di 998 figure as he dey argue say dem inherit some of di staffers from former President John Mahama.

But former presidential staffer, Dr Clement Apaak, who work under Mr Mahama goment reveal say he den other staffers no dey post, so what government en defence be lie.

Some Ghanaians however dey support di staff numbers for di Presidency.