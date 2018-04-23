Image copyright Miracleikechukwu Image example Miracle nai win di 2018 edition of big brother

Big Brother Naija finish on Sunday as dem name pilot Miracle Ikechukwu di winner of di show.

But even as e carry 38% of di vote for final to win, e dey possible say oda contestants go blow or get fame pass am sef.

For di oda past editions of Big Brother Naija and even di one for Africa, to win no mean say you go blow.

Former house mates wey don collect dem own accolades afta di show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Who be di guy with di agbada wey steal wedding? EBUKAAAA!!!

Ebuka don blow scatter since im time for di Big Brother Nigeria house for 2006 afta im be di number seven pesin to comot.

Apart from im fashion (wey be one of di main highlights of dis season, by di way), e don show imself as pesin wey sabi for di media space.

E also be one of di host for EbonyLife Men's Corner and Channels TV, Rubbin Minds among plenti event.

Bisola Aiyeola

For Big Brother Naija 2017, Bisola wey carry second position for di See Gobe edition na pesin wey you fit argue say get di most talent for dat season.

She sabi sing, she dey act, her jokes set and she fit nack dance join.

Even on Sunday for di 2018 final, she follow host di grand finale party wey bin dey happen for Lagos.

Since di house, she don release songs like Boda Luku and Luchia, and movies and TV shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "Glimpse".

Uti Nwanchukwu

Uti Nwanchukwu na anoda pesin wey comot from di Big Brother Nigeria show for 2006 to take im place for di media space.

Uti follow land pipo face for 2010 afta im win di Big Brother Africa for dia all star edition.

From im waka for movie and modelling to di show wey im come dey co-host with comedian Helen Paul for di past seven years, e show say e no be just "guy-man".

Image copyright Instagram/officialtboss_ Image example Pipo from Big Brother Naija: See Gobe

Tokunbo Idowu (T-Boss)

Tokunbo Idowu wey call herself say T-boss be di one pesin way carry di most tori for di last edition of Big Brother Naija, from Miyonce waka enta Kemen mata.

She bin comot as second runner up for di See Gobe season. Even as she comot, she face plenti drama afta she follow Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye snap picture on top corruption book wey e bin launch.

But still, na she hold mouth afta plenti modelling work and begin dey act for "Kada River".

Gideon Okeke

E don marry!!! While pipo dey enjoy di finale of Double Wahala, e bin dey enjoy finale of im bachelorhood.

Gideon enta pipo face like Ebuka for di first edition of Big Brother Nigeria for 2006 and na di number six pesin to carry im load waka.

But e no stop am, as e no tey afta di show im pick role for Tinsel wey be di longest Nigerian tv drama. E don also act for plenti film like '93 days', 'A Place in di Stars' and 'When Love Happens'. Im also don pack plenti awards join.