Chimamanda Adichie dey vex say Hilary Clinton use 'wife' for her Twitter bio

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie tell Hillary Clinton say e bin pain am to see di former American First Lady put "Wife" for her Twitter bio.

She tell Clinton dis one for lecture wey Pen America organize, wey dem call "The Freedom to Write". Adichie bin dey interview Hilary Clinton on top di mata of her book and di 2016 presidential election.

Trust na, social media begin dey para on top di mata, say wetin be Chimamanda own for di mata.

Dis pesin say wetin she talk no follow wetin feminism mean.

Dis pesin follow give im own example of US musician, John Legend bio and how e write "husband" even as im wife no tag her bio as "wife".

While anoda pesin dey vex with di social media tok-tok on top di mata.

As Clinton dey ansa, she joke say she go change am before she talk about how pesin no suppose choose weda na dia relationships go show who dem be or wetin dem don achieve.

She say "I remember dis speech wey Barbara Bush make for Wesley wey she say at di end of di day, e no go mata weda dem increase your pay, e no go mata if you write ogbonge book, if you no be pesin wey value di relationship for your life."

"If you be pesin wey see imself by wetin im dey do, den carri go, if you be pesin wey see demself as pesin wey di relationship for your life na im mata to you pass, make you sef carri go."

"E no suppose to be by force choice say you must to pick one."

She use picture of US Senator Tammy Duckworth wey dey breastfeed her pickin for Senate House, to explain her position for di mata.